Hunger Walk 2019

Help pack the UIC Pop-Up Pantry!

National data reports that the average college student makes $14,000.00 a year. Due to significant financial challenges such as this, many UIC students are going to class hungry. Students report that they are “stressed” and “anxious” by the chronic experience of being hungry.

The UIC Wellness Center founded and feed students through the UIC Pop-Up Pantry. Last academic year, the center gave away almost 6,000 bags of food. It’s only because of donations form students, staff, and faculty that they were able to achieve this goal.

This fall, we ask you to activate your power and walk for UIC students living with food insecurity.

Join the team “Pack the Pantry” on Saturday, September 7, 2019 by doing a 2-mile fun walk that helps feed students.

How does this help?

The UIC Pop-up Pantry is given $12.00 by the Greater Chicago Food Depository for every individual who walks on behalf of the Pantry.

What are the details?

Event: Greater Chicago Food Depository 34th annual Hunger Walk

Date: Saturday, September 7th from 8:30 am- 11:30 am

Location: Jackson Park (south of the Museum of Science and Industry and across from Lake Michigan)

Distance: 2 miles

What do you receive?

• Free event t-shirt

• Checkered racing flag

• Red UIC baseball cap (supplies limited)

• And a warm fuzzy feeling!

Please be aware that if you register and do not walk the Wellness Center is charged a $5.00 fee. So bring your colleagues, friends, family, and or roommates to earn their steps and help “Pack the Pantry!”

In order for the Wellness Center to receive credit, you must register by Tuesday, August 27 and you must walk.

For more information and to register, visit: go.uic.edu/HungerWalk2019

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu