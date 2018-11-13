I am UIC: Join Open Mic Night

Do you have a short story, poem, sonnet, song, play or any other artistic talent you have been yearning to share with an audience? Or do you like to listen to live narration of stories, poems or sonnets? If you do, you will not want to miss the last Open Mic Night for the fall semester Nov. 30.

This event will occur in Grant Hall (GH) room 106 and from 4 to 6 p.m. The English department wants to create a frequent avenue for English students and other writers to share, as well as listen to, each other’s work.

Allison James, program coordinator for the English department in the Undergraduate Studies Office, said the English department’s Open Mic Night will become a frequent event held each month during the academic year.

“The English Department has always done open mic, but moving forward open mic will be more frequent,” James said.

Temitope Eddna Odedoyin is majoring in English and fully concentrating in media and professional writing. Apart from writing, she has a passion for painting and enjoys using watercolors, oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel. She also has an interest in creative writing and short stories. She believes that art — through writing and painting — is a way of expressing one’s feelings.