I am UIC: Major decision

This is my future. It is difficult to choose a major. What will I do after college? Will I make enough money with this major? This is the pressure of a major decision.

Most college students encounter this problem as they journey through their college years. But some, such as myself, are sure about our decision. According to the statistics from the National Center for Education, 80 percent of college students change their major at least once, and on an average, college student change their major three times.

Choosing one major can be difficult because the world constantly reminds students about their life after college. We are being reminded that after college we are going to become more responsible for the paying bills, paying back loans and other expenses.

It becomes a conflict between adhering to one’s passion and the job security and salary of that particular interest. I have always loved art, even in the simplest form, such as using paper to create a toy. Writing is another form of art that I enjoy, so decided to major in English. Yes, I said English.

This is coolest major in the world. This might seem biased since I am an English major. My point is that every college student should feel excited about their major, and even more enthusiastic about working in that field.

Deciding one’s major is indeed difficult, but choosing to major in a field that one loves makes it easier. Money is also important, but I believe that wealth is derived from creativity, and creativity stems from one’s passion for a particular subject.



Temitope Eddna Odedoyin is majoring in English and fully concentrating in media and professional writing. Apart from writing, she has have a passion for painting, and enjoys using watercolors, oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel. She also has an interest in creative writing and short stories. She believes that art — through writing and painting — is a way of expressing one’s feelings.