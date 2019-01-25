I am UIC: My experience as a blogger

I started blogging for UIC during my sophomore year. My first blog highlighted to the yearly UIC music event – Spark in the Park.

After I wrote my first piece, I understood an essential part of blogging — the ability to engage with different individuals, acknowledge their different opinions and then begin to put these different opinions together in a fun, interactive manner. This becomes the essence of blogging.

At the beginning of every semester, I would look at my class schedule and begin to ponder about how to fit blogging into my weekly schedule. But then I would think about how blogging has improved my communication skills as well as enabled me to interact with different activities on campus. I love what I do.

I will be graduating this spring semester; this is my last semester as a blogger at UIC.

Blogging is one of my best experience at UIC; I am glad I took this position.



Temitope Eddna Odedoyin is majoring in English and fully concentrating in media and professional writing. Apart from writing, she has a passion for painting and enjoys using watercolors, oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel. She also has an interest in creative writing and short stories. She believes that art — through writing and painting — is a way of expressing one’s feelings.