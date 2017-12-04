I am UIC: Lights! Cameras! Holiday time!

December is my absolute favorite time of the year, because it’s a month-long celebration of giddy holiday cheer! Don’t get me wrong, November was great, but the moment Thanksgiving ends, I know it’s game time. You’ll find me decked out in my Christmas sweaters, Mariah Carey’s Christmas songs blasting on my speakers, and I’m already looking up recipes for eggnog. In fact, when I see holiday decorations go up in Chicago, my heart is so full you can almost hear it thumping to the beat of “Feliz Navidad.”

And speaking of holiday decor, have you passed Student Centers East? The entrance has been bedazzled into a sparkling wonderland! Did you hear that? It was my heart thumping again.

It gets better! The Student Involvement Center will be hosting Get Lit UIC: Holiday Light Up, a tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. The event will include performances, hot cocoa, eggnog, candy canes, giant ice sculptures, photo booths and chestnuts, which I’m sincerely hoping will be roasting on an open fire a la “The Christmas Song.” Just imagine the Christmas pictures. Imagine the photo ops! Somebody hold me down, because I cannot contain my Christmas-induced excitement.

The event begins at 5 p.m. in front of the main entrance of Student Center East.

I’ll be there too ,decked out in my Christmas regalia!

For more info follow UIC CSI



Trixha Wu is a full-time business marketing student and part-time fun-fact buff. Her interests vary from traveling, to puns, to the history of Vikings. When she’s not busy reading fan theories about White Walkers, she’s listening to the smooth sounds of Death Cab for Cuties. French fries are her ultimate weakness, and she spends too much time on Instagram @trixhawu