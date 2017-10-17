I am UIC: Promoting diversity, not simply for Africans

The African Student Axis Council (ASC) happily welcomed old and new members of the club at a fun potluck Oct. 11.

The event, held in Marie Robinson Hall, was not simply for Africans, as students with different racial and ethnic backgrounds attended the event. The organization is open not only to Africans, but also to students with different cultural heritage.

Fatima Ali, president of the ASC and senior majoring in rehabilitation science was happy about the diversity displayed during the event.

“We fulfilled the goal of the event, which is to bring people from different backgrounds together to interact, have fun, network and enjoy meals,” she said.

Nigerian songs were played as guests enjoyed the main dish, a popular Nigerian dish of jollof-rice, plantain and chicken. Some students brought other types of food and snacks.

Linda Chioma Onoh, a junior in pre-nursing, said she believes that the event gets better each year.

“I really like African Student Council potluck event,” she said. “We promote diversity as it has always been a great way to connect students from African diaspora and other parts of the world through culture, music and food.”

Ali anticipates that the organization will become even more diversified.

“The club has definitely changed and is still changing,” she said. “We have people from different countries come in and out of the club. We hope to see people from different parts of Africa, as well as people from other parts of the world joining and contributing by teaching others about their heritage and history.”

Temitope Eddna Odedoyin is majoring in English and fully concentrating in media and professional writing. Apart from writing, she has have a passion for painting, and enjoys using watercolors, oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel. She also has an interest in creative writing and short stories. She believes that art — through writing and painting — is a way of expressing one’s feelings.