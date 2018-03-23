I am UIC: Quad in beautiful colors

Did you see the quad on March 20? If you did not, you must read this article.

The quad was beautified with different chalk paintings by students. The early morning sun reflecting on the colorful paintings was accompanied with exciting music. Students who were waiting for their 12 p.m. class began to participate in this artistic activity. Many students found the activity fun, whereas for others, drawing on the floor with chalk became a study tool.

Riham Muwali, a senior majoring in biology, decided to spend her spare time before her anatomy exam painting in the quad. The senior used this artistic medium to study for her exam as she began drawing the arteries of the human body.

“My friend just had her anatomy exam and I will be taking my own exam soon,” Muwali said.

The idea of this artistic creativity in the quad was established by Keaton Fisher and Christian Lee. Christian Lee, a freshman, aspires to bring students together through the usage of art.

“I didn’t start this by myself,” he said. “Keaton Fisher established this concept first and I met him here in the quad, and decided to jump on board.”

This artistic activity in the quad has been ongoing for two weeks.

“We are trying to make everyone collectively participate in an on-campus activity,” he said. “I think this beautiful. Seeing people draw while different music play. We just want to make campus lively and make everyone feel better.”

Temitope Eddna Odedoyin is majoring in English and fully concentrating in media and professional writing. Apart from writing, she has have a passion for painting, and enjoys using watercolors, oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel. She also has an interest in creative writing and short stories. She believes that art — through writing and painting — is a way of expressing one’s feelings.