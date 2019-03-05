I am UIC: Student creates mentorship program to pair undergrads, engineering ‘legends’

Junior Michelle Calcagno constructed high-rise buildings for 18 years before she began her studies at UIC.

Now, Calcagno is piloting a mentoring program that pairs students with retired engineers that could extend throughout the country through the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). She is working with her professor and sponsor, Hossein Ataei, to establish the program.

Ataei encourages his students to meet with him and discuss engineering-related pursuits. As a fellow of the ASCE, he said he may offer leverage to students and their ambitious ideas.

“[Michelle’s] project touches on many stakeholders in civil engineering,” he said. “I told her we’re going take this directly to ASCE Headquarters in Virginia.”

Calcagno plans to name the initiative “legends“ and wants it to encompass its own tab on the website’s homepage. The ASCE has more than 150,000 members in 177 countries, according to its website.

A Chicago-born, self-described “sky-rise girl,” Calcagno the program will mutually benefit retirees and students. She said she wants her classmates to question what their major is and whether they want work in that field for the rest of their lives. She has seen people who live with regret during her time in the workforce.

Consequently, Calcagno said the program allows for students to engage with retirees who have knowledge they may want to share but lack an outlet. Calcagno said the program is also a subtle avenue to include retirees into a community at large.

Professor Ataei encouraged Calcagno to meet with officials within the organization to support her idea, so she met them in November and was given the green light to pilot the initial program at UIC.

Calcagno said there currently is a mentoring program in place within the ASCE, but it pairs working professionals and students.

“Someone who is 35 or 40 years old might not tell you they hate [their job],” she said. Calcagno said she appreciates a direct answer, which retirees might be more inclined to offer.

The program is being designed so that other universities may easily adopt it. Calcagno is interested in helping as many people as possible with the initiative. She also noted that the industry tends to be male-dominated and hopes to connect as many dots and conversations as she can.

“This is a project that touches on a layer of professionals in civil engineering who might think they have been forgotten,” Professor Ataei said.

Ataei said the ASCE has been looking for ways to engage retired engineers with younger members.

“That was the missing link that Michelle brought to the table,” he said.

Christopher Schaal, a junior at UIC and Calcagno’s classmate, is interested in taking advantage of the upcoming program. He said he heard about the idea through the student ASCE meetings.

Schaal said he first became interested in the field after a conversation with a retired engineer.

“I think there is a lot of preoccupation of youth. We assume people who have been around awhile to have already had their say,” Schaal said. He mentioned many engineers are currently retiring and without sharing their stories.

Schaal said workplace culture may become lost if young engineers do not engage with older engineers. As a member of the current mentoring program, which is also fairly new, he said he is working to find internships but professionals often lack free time to talk about the field in depth.

Schaal said he is interested in construction engineering, which entails on-site supervision and involvement. In the 1950s and 1960s, engineering mostly encompassed white men, Schaal said.

“That’s starting to change. Engineers have realized how valuable it is to have diversity in the workplace,” Schaal said, and he looks forward to hearing about the history of the field so as to tackle the future and his career with a broader understanding.