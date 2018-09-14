I am UIC: Visit your professors

We are officially well into the semester. We have finalized what classes we want to take, we know our weekly routine, and the first large assignments and exams are coming up. Before the semester reaches its peak, it is a good idea to meet with professors at least once.

Meeting a professor outside class is an excellent opportunity. It can help in approaching a professor throughout the semester to be more comfortable around him or her. You can also get a deeper and clearer understanding of the subject. Regular meetings with professors builds a relationship with them as well, so they can offer guidance and help for you in terms of your future.

It can be helpful to prepare yourself before visiting your professors. Perhaps you are struggling with the material or an assignment or are confused about an error you made on a quiz. I even recommend to visit a professor before you have any class-related concerns in order to introduce yourself. In addition, look up your professor to see what topics research they have been involved in. This can be a good conversation starter. In addition, be sure to know when and where a professor’s office hours take place. If your schedule does not align with his or hers, send an email to arrange a time to meet.

For some of u,s the idea of meeting with a professor one-on-one may be a bit nerve-racking. However, it is important to remember that office hours exist for professors to meet with you and help you. Professors, at least from my experience, look forward to having students come visit and enjoy talking with them. So, do not worry and go on to meet with your professors. Good luck!

Weronika Jozwiak is a sophomore majoring in English. She enjoys watching animated movies, puns and birdwatching. She is not quite sure what she wants do in the future, but she hope that she will be able to find fulfillment in the little things in life and will be able to drink tea to her heart’s content.