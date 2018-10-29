I am UIC: ‘Writing with a View’

Mondays and Wednesdays can be used as a “live writing day” for students attending UIC. The English department, in collaboration with English professor Antonio Guerrero, has reserved a space in the Writing Center, Room 106 Grant Hall (GH) for students searching for a quiet space to write from the hours of 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

Students can work on their writing assignments without an appointment and can receive help Guerrero or another tutor.

“We chose this room because it has a beautiful view of the corridor as well as the building next door, and we can also see a lot of green grasses,” he said. “This is why it is called ‘Writing with a View.’”

The English professor further explained the motivation behind creating a space for students to write. He said he wanted to create a low-stake approach to tutoring and peer review.

“This space will serve as an extension of the Writing Center,” he said. “If students are unable to get an appointment or they have a very quick question, they can come in here and do what we call live writing.”

