iClicker Cloud Enterprise License now available

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) is pleased to announce that UIC has added an iClicker site license to its EdTech resources. Students will be able to participate in any iClicker courses without needing to purchase a subscription because of this partnership. As long as instructors create their iClicker courses with “University of Illinois at Chicago” as the institution, there will be no charge.

This site license provides UIC the complete functionality and the best value of iClicker. With the enterprise version, instructors can take attendance, poll and quiz students face-to-face, remotely, or hybrid —either synchronously or asynchronously— grade and push grades to Blackboard seamlessly, and see retention analytics and reports to help students achieve more.

iClicker Cloud allows for students to participate using mobile devices and laptops by default. If you are using iClicker Classic, you must enable the use of mobile devices and laptops in your course settings. We encourage instructors to use iClicker Cloud to take advantage of all the features.

As part of the site license, instructors have access to training, and both instructors and students have direct technical support from iClicker at no charge. If you have not used iClicker in the past, you will need to create an account on the iClicker website.

Learn more:

If you need help creating an UIC account for iClicker, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu