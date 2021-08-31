iClicker is free to UIC students!

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) is pleased to announce that UIC has added an iClicker site license to its EdTech resources. Students are now able to participate in any iClicker courses without purchasing a subscription or device!

As long as instructors create their iClicker courses with “University of Illinois at Chicago” as the institution, there will be no charge. iClicker Cloud allows for students to participate using mobile devices and laptops by default. Students can use the app on their own devices. For more information about the app, consult Getting Started with the iClicker Student App.

Students no longer need to buy a physical iClicker device and those who already own one can sell it back to the UIC bookstore for $10 during the month of September only. Simply bring the iClicker 2 device and student ID to the UIC Bookstore, Textbook Department in lower level SCE. Bookstore hours are 9am-5pm M-F through Sept 3, with regular hours of 10am-4pm M-F returning the week of Sept 6 (bookstore is closed Labor Day, Sept 6).

The iClicker site license provides UIC the complete functionality and the best value of iClicker. With the enterprise version, instructors can take attendance, poll and quiz students face-to-face, remotely, or hybrid — either synchronously or asynchronously— grade and push grades to Blackboard seamlessly and see retention analytics and reports to help students achieve more.

If you are using iClicker Classic, you must enable the use of mobile devices and laptops in your course settings. We encourage instructors to use iClicker Cloud to take advantage of all the features.

As part of the site license, instructors have access to training, and both instructors and students have direct technical support from iClicker at no charge. If you have not used iClicker in the past, you will need to create an account on the iClicker website.

To learn more about using iClicker Cloud, register for our upcoming iClicker Webinar, Wednesday Sept 8 at 1 pm.

Additional Resources:

If you need help creating a UIC account for iClicker, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu