IDES fraud update

As has been reported in various media outlets, many individuals throughout the state have been victimized by fraudulent unemployment claims filed on their behalf. UIC Human Resources is providing verification of employment to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and immediately sending a notification to the employee. The University of Illinois System HR Office has been in contact with the State of Illinois Comptroller to halt all wage garnishments.

If an employee receives an unemployment claim letter or a debit card from IDES, they should immediately call IDES at (800) 814-0513 to file a report. Additional information is available on the IDES website.