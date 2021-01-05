IDES fraud update

IDES released a new online form specifically intended for use by people who need to report being a victim of unemployment fraud/identity theft.

IDES issued a press release on Dec. 23 describing their approach to handling a new round of fraudulent claims.

Additionally, there were a number of news reports over the holidays noting this continues to be an ongoing problem for Illinois and other states, including statements from the governor and legislators, and a possibility of a state audit of IDES.