IDES fraudulent claims

As you may have heard on the news, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has identified an increase in fraudulent claims in recent months. These claims seem to be related to the increase in benefits available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When IDES receives an employee claim related to UIC they notify UIC HR. UIC HR will investigate to obtain the status of the claim and update IDES with the findings. If UIC HR is notified by the employee or department/unit of possible fraud, we will check to see if the claim is still active to supply the updated information to IDES.

You may be a victim of IDES fraud if you have not filed an unemployment claim but you have received a debit card or an unemployment insurance (UI) finding letter. It is important that you take immediate action.

Immediately report the fraud to IDES at 800-814-0513 select #1 for Claimant and #5 to report identity theft

Contact the UIC HR Service Center to report the fraudulent activity at uichrscivilservice@uillinois.edu or (312) 413-3490.

Employees who have been a victim are encouraged to maintain a folder and/or log including any related letters, phone calls and the fraudulent payment debit card (if one was received)

Employees should not throw these cards away and should not use them

Employees should request a current credit report for possible suspicious activity and post a fraud alert

Resources