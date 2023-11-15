Illinois Innovation Network funding opportunities

Social Innovation and Impact Seed Grants

The Illinois Innovation Network’s Social Innovation and Impact Seed Grants are intended to provide funding for early stage social innovation projects that translate research into activities that directly affect lives, address complex critical social problems, build trusted partnerships in the community, demonstrate longer-term engagements or depth of engagement, and are scalable or replicable. A lead PI and co-PI from two different IIN hubs are required, as is a co-PI or collaborator from at least one Illinois community-based organization. Submission deadline is Dec. 8.

Sustaining Illinois Seed Grants

Intended to foster collaboration among researchers across the IIN, Sustaining Illinois Seed Grants require a lead PI and co-PI from two different IIN hubs. Up to $40,000 is available for the project, which must be completed within one year of funding. Topics should include elements of education and workforce development; economic development; health and wellness; water, food and agriculture; and computing and data. Submission deadline is Feb. 16, 2024.