Illustrating UIC’s global community







Hundreds of colorful pins scattered across a 10-by-9-foot world map illustrated UIC’s richly diverse international student population during the recent “Mapping Our Global Community” event at UIC.

More than 800 of UIC’s 1,100 new international students were welcomed to campus during the Aug. 22 event, placing a pin on their home country. UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis placed the first pin on the map, as he and Vice Provost for Global Engagement Neal McCrillis welcomed each student.

“The map added a visual element for us to have this ceremony of sorts, and the students really liked that,” said Ana Hoban, international services coordinator in the OGE Office of International Services. “They got to see themselves as part of this larger community.

“It was an honor to have Chancellor Amiridis and Vice Provost for Global Engagement Neal McCrillis there for the ceremony. They stayed the entire time and shook every new student’s hand.”

The event was part of the 2019 International Student Orientation, two weeks of events introducing international students to the campus and the city through social and educational programming.

“International student orientation is absolutely essential in providing the informational resources that our students need and that are important to them,” Hoban said. “It’s a way to say, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here.’”

The Office of International Services hosts programming for new and continuing international students throughout the academic year, including internship and tax workshops, a shopping trip to Gurnee Mills mall and Thanksgiving dinner.

