Important notice about Panopto and quizzes

If you have created quizzes in Panopto in 2020, and you are reusing those videos, please be aware that Panopto is not able to maintain the link when a course is copied in Blackboard.

As a result, quizzes created in Panopto will need to be reconnected to the course once the course copy is complete.

LTS has submitted an enhancement request to Panopto’s development teams to add this feature in future software updates so quizzes will transfer over when a course is copied. We will keep faculty updated on any developments.

We understand this can be an inconvenience and reconnecting quizzes is a manual process. If you need help reconnecting quizzes, please do not hesitate to send a request to the LTS support team at LTS@uic.edu.