Improved Wi-Fi on east and west campus

ACCC continues to make improvements to the university’s wireless infrastructure, and is happy to announce that enhanced outdoor Wi-Fi coverage is now available on east campus, soon to be followed by west campus locations. The current expansion includes areas frequented by students near many of our busiest buildings. Teams are currently working on installation with a target completion date at the end of this month (weather and resource availability permitting).

The UIC community will have a wider range of access to Wi-Fi services throughout campus both inside and outside of classrooms and buildings with these improvements. With enhanced access to Wi-Fi services, the UIC community will be better able to adhere to safety measures and practice social distancing in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.