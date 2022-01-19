In-person tech support resumes in new location

Get support with accounts/passwords, UIC-WiFi, personal device maintenance, Duo 2-factor authentication (2FA), software installations, and other university technology services.

Starting Monday, Jan. 24, in-person technical support services will resume. Technology Solutions is excited to announce that this service has relocated to the IDEA Commons in Richard J. Daley Library, providing this valuable service in a centralized location on campus. Please be aware of current Library procedures for access.

Virtual technical support remains available, by appointment only.

General IT support is available via the UIC Help Center, email, or phone.



