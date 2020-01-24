In photos: first week of spring semester

Students, faculty and staff arrive on campus for the first day of the spring semester on a cold, gray Monday morning. Photo: Joshua Clark

A sleepy campus comes to life seemingly overnight as students, faculty and staff return to campus after a much-needed winter break. Spring semester means a lot of different things on an urban college campus: reunions with friends, the official start of spring athletics, a new beginning for transfer students, a chance to try something new, and for others, the start of the final stretch before graduation. The pictures in this essay span the entire week of the first semester for 2020 across various parts of campus.

Freshman Yuchen Shi, right, checks back into Student Residence and Commons West on the first day of spring semester after returning from his home in Shanghai, China. Photo: Joshua Clark

Karen Cumba (LAS ’23), right, greets her friend, Ria Bonjoc (LAS ’23), in the atrium of Student Residence and Commons North after returning from winter break. Photo: Joshua Clark

Transfer student Cathy Ouyang (EDU ’22) looks at books for her history class at the UIC Bookstore in Student Center East during her first day on campus. Photo: Joshua Clark

The atrium of Student Residence and Commons North comes to life as students catch up with each other upon returning to campus for the semester. Photo: Joshua Clark

Ricky Foster (LAS ’20), left, and Rolla Kattoum (LAS ’22) waste no time getting to work on an assignment for their physical chemistry class in the Academic and Residential Complex. Photo: Joshua Clark

A student walks through the Academic and Residential Complex as the sun peeks through the clouds Tuesday evening. Photo: Joshua Clark

Amanda McCrone (PHARM ’23), center, writes the names of her friends, Yoselin Flores and Anna Lisa Russell, right, on a “gratitude wall” during a welcome event for pharmacy students at the college. Photo: Joshua Clark

Tamara Jumah (LAS ’22), right, plays Jenga with Zakee Jabbar (LAS ’20) during AHS Academic Support and Achievement Program’s open house in the Physical Education Building. Photo: Joshua Clark

Fog blankets east campus near the Behavioral Sciences Building on Wednesday morning. Photo: Joshua Clark

Nursing students meander through the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum after a tour for their class on community and public health. Nursing faculty members Gerry Gorman and Rebecca Singer believe Jane Addams’ work at Hull-House is foundational to the social justice issues we face today. Photo: Joshua Clark

Alicia Meyer (CADA ’20) and Josiah David (CADA ’20) chat in the BFA thesis studio in Art and Design Hall as they wait for one-on-one studio visits from professors during their thesis course. Photo: Joshua Clark

A student walks briskly into the wind outside Stevenson Hall as the sun sets on another day. Photo: Joshua Clark

Students pack the back of an SUV after class on Roosevelt Road near the Flames Athletic Center. Photo: Joshua Clark

A student tries out rock climbing during the Campus Recreation open house at the Student Recreation Facility. Each semester, an open house is held for faculty, staff and students to see what Campus Recreation has to offer. Photo: Joshua Clark

Softball outfielders take a water break during an evening practice on Thursday in the Flames Athletic Center. Spring sport teams started their official practices this week. Photo: Joshua Clark

Diver Abigail Hellinga works out in the weight room in the Flames Athletic Center. Photo: Joshua Clark

Adjunct lecturer Tom Jasek teaches an evening Intro to GIS course at the College of Urban Planning and Public Policy. Photo: Joshua Clark