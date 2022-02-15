Inclusive STEM Teaching Project – online course and learning community

This spring, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence is bringing the Inclusive STEM Teaching Project to UIC. This project includes a six-week Massive Open Online Course designed to advance the awareness, self-efficacy and ability of STEM faculty, postdocs, graduate students and staff to cultivate inclusive learning environments for all their students.

Instructors also have the option to sign up for an accompanying six-week learning community (one for faculty/staff, and one for graduate instructors), where they will enhance their learning through interdisciplinary discussions focused on applying ideas and concepts from the MOOC to their specific teaching contexts.

Learning communities will be offered via Zoom and will meet weekly from March 13 through the week of April 24, except for the week of March 20 (UIC spring vacation):

Wednesdays, 3-4:30 p.m. (graduate and professional students)

Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m. (faculty of all ranks, lecturers, adjunct instructors and postdoctoral scholars)

The MOOC is open to all who register by April 1, and each learning community is limited to 18 participants, so register early for best consideration.

