Increasing confidence and skills in physical activity and exercise education

The University of Illinois College of Nursing is looking for subjects with Type 2 diabetes to participate in a study to increase knowledge about physical activity using an EBP physical activity exercise intervention.

To qualify, you must be aged 18-65 years and have access to a computer for three online meetings that are 45 minutes in length. Participants will receive a $30 gift card for their efforts. If interested, please call 312-996-7906 or e-mail Laurie Quinn at lquinn1@uic.edu.