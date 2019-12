From left: Andrea Gurga, Jason Baksas and Karla Solis (Photos: Joshua Clark)

More than 1,600 graduates will celebrate commencement Dec. 14.

Here are the inspiring stories of just a few of them:

Jason Baksas: balancing family, job while changing career to nursing

Andrea Gurga: overcoming adversity, student balances family illness and doctorate

Karla Solis: traumatic experience furthers desire to change the socioeconomic, cultural issues that face her neighborhood