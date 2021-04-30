Inspiring grads
UIC graduates will celebrate with virtual ceremonies and in-person opportunities May 7-8. Read about the journeys eight students took to their UIC graduation:
Parrish Brown Jr., College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Jeyra Rivera Arocho, College of Engineering
Tosha Donnals, UIC Nursing
Minerva García-Sánchez, College of Education
Wasan Kumar, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Cindy Noguera, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kayla Pociejewski, College of Engineering
Bu Reh, College of Architecture, Design and the Arts
