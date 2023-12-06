University of Illinois Chicago fall graduates will celebrate commencement with ceremonies Dec. 8-9, when 3,246 students — including 1,287 graduate and 1,959 undergraduate students — will be eligible to graduate. UIC today reached out to five inspiring grads about the role UIC played in their lives and how it has helped them achieve their goals. Their responses follow:

Kristian Young

Major: Integrated health studies

UIC today: What are your goals and dreams, and how did UIC help you accomplish them?

Kristian Young: My goal is to be able to serve the community while working towards being a psychiatrist. UIC has helped me accomplish my goal of serving the community as I joined a Divine Nine sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Through the sorority, I have been able to be a part of many clothing, book and toy drives to help give back to the Chicagoland community. UIC has also provided me with quality professors, mentors and tutors that helped me attain a good grade-point average, which will lead me to my dream job as a psychiatrist.

UIC today: Can you describe some of your work and accomplishments?

Kristian Young: One of my biggest accomplishments while being here is graduating magna cum laude while being a student-athlete.

UIC today: Please discuss how you chose UIC to attend, whether you would recommend it to others, and if so, why.

Kristian Young: I came to UIC on a scholarship to play basketball. This school set itself apart from other universities because UIC places a premium on students’ well-being. I would recommend this university to others because countless resources are available to help students mentally, physically and financially.

Daniel Caicedo

Major: Chemistry

UIC today: What are your goals and dreams, and how did UIC help you accomplish them?

Daniel Caicedo: My goal is to practice medicine in rural areas or in underdeveloped countries, giving back and being the change I want to see in the world. UIC has given me the resources to reach these countries in my undergraduate years, having traveled to Ghana and Honduras as a part of Global Medical Brigades, and this resource has helped me solidify my decision to provide health care to those who need it most.

UIC today: Can you describe some of your work and accomplishments?

Daniel Caicedo: Over the years, I gained experience in various areas of science. In my second year here, I was part of a virtual medical research group with Rush University Medical College. I became a team leader throughout my time there, managing assignments and teaching students how to collect data. That same year, I joined the Honors College. Working more with the group, my supervisor nominated me in 2021 for the John Curtis Johnson Award. In 2022, I took a gap semester to work for NASA in Virginia, earning extremely valuable experience in chemistry, and it served as my Honors Capstone. I presented my capstone this fall at a research symposium, where I earned a high distinction for my presentation topic and delivery. I was granted a magna cum laude for my academic achievement across these four years, and every semester I have been part of the Dean’s List.

UIC today: Please discuss how you chose UIC to attend, whether you would recommend it to others, and if so, why.

Daniel Caicedo: I chose UIC for its great research reputation, as I knew early on that I would like to do research and generate new knowledge. Another less important reason was its cost evaluation, if the experience here was worth the tuition price. It was! UIC is a growing university, and its reputation is growing.

Azizat Balogun

Major: Finance

UIC today: What are your goals and dreams, and how did UIC help you accomplish them?

Azizat Balogun: As a pre-law student pursuing a finance degree at UIC, my ambition is to specialize in the legal aspects of international finance and contribute to global development. UIC has significantly supported my journey through scholarships, pre-law programs, student-led organizations and exposure to professional opportunities. The university’s resources have been instrumental in developing my technical skills and expanding my professional network. UIC has played a pivotal role in shaping my academic path and preparing me for a successful career.

UIC today: Can you describe some of your work and accomplishments?

Azizat Balogun: In my two years at UIC, I’ve achieved notable milestones. Serving as the director of student and alumni relations for Black Students in Business, I contributed to campus life. I secured two scholarships from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the U.S. Department of State, and completed three internships, with my latest at CME Group. Obtaining the Bloomberg Terminal Certification, I gained substantial exposure to technical software. Leveraging my network, I attended the Futures Industry Association Expo through a professor’s invitation, providing valuable insights into a career in financial derivatives.

UIC today: Please discuss how you chose UIC to attend, whether you would recommend it to others, and if so, why.

Azizat Balogun: I chose UIC as a junior transfer from the City Colleges of Chicago, primarily attracted by its guaranteed admissions transfer program, ensuring an early spot. Considerations such as cost, proximity and post-graduation employment rates also influenced my decision. I highly recommend UIC to students with similar goals, as the university offers abundant resources and opportunities crucial to advancing my academic and professional journey.

Mumin Rabgie

Major: Psychology

UIC today: What are your goals and dreams, and how did UIC help you accomplish them?

Mumin Rabgie: To complete a clinical psychology PhD/PsyD. In the immediate future, I aspire to practice clinically in a health care setting, whether it be a hospital or clinic, specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents and adults with mental health disorders. Additionally, I intend to take on a part-time professorial role at a university, providing undergraduate students with research experience. I aim to establish my private practice, offering the same treatments as in my previous setting while concurrently maintaining my part-time professorship and continuing to facilitate student research experiences. UIC helped me achieve this goal through the wonderful opportunity given to me, being able to volunteer in two undergraduate research labs for expertise and excellent psychology coursework.

UIC today: Can you describe some of your work and accomplishments?

Mumin Rabgie: What makes my journey particularly unique is the accelerated pace at which I’ve pursued my education. At 19, I will complete my bachelor’s degree in just 1.5 years after graduating high school. I am the first in my family to earn a bachelor’s degree. I hold two associate degrees earned within eight months post-high school graduation and am a part of three honors societies. Throughout my academic journey, I’ve maintained a 4.0 GPA. Despite the rigorous demands of my studies, I’ve also worked part-time as a registered behavior technician. Coupled with my dedication to volunteering in two research labs and my active involvement in the application process for clinical psychology doctoral programs, it showcases my commitment to academia and practical application within the field. As a Palestinian Muslim, I believe sharing my experiences could inspire others and shed light on the diversity of backgrounds within the academic and professional spheres, especially with everything going on with the world’s conflict.

UIC today: Please discuss how you chose UIC to attend, whether you would recommend it to others, and if so, why.

Mumin Rabgie: My brother currently attends UIC and started at UIC before me, leading me to research the school. I realized that UIC is known for its heavy focus on research. Aspiring for a research-based degree, and it being one of the closest universities to my house, I decided it was a great choice. I recommend UIC to anyone pursuing a PhD, as the faculty members emphasize a lot of research and undergrad courses that focus on research.

Jeneane McDonald

UIC Doctor of Public Health Leadership program

UIC today: What are your goals and dreams, and how did UIC help you accomplish them?

Jeneane McDonald: My motivation for returning to school at this point in my career had nothing to do with academic credentials and everything to do with my desire to gain skills. I wanted to further develop my leadership capacity to understand and collaboratively address the complex issues facing our public health system and workforce.

UIC today: Can you describe some of your work and accomplishments?

Jeneane McDonald: I have worked in and on public health systems and workforce issues for more than two decades in various roles and work settings — governmental public health, nonprofit organizations and higher education. In my dissertation research, I explored the readiness of public health departments to authentically engage the community and partner with other sectors for systems change work.

UIC today: Please discuss how you chose UIC to attend, whether you would recommend it to others, and if so, why.

Jeneane McDonald: The Doctor of Public Health Leadership program was the tightest fit for my life and work because of the online learning intended for working professionals and the focus on public health leadership. The faculty’s diverse public health practice experience complements their approach to research grounded in complex public health challenges. I also learned from and with my cohort mates, who brought their own rich practical experience and diverse perspectives.