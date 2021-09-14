Instructional Design Consultations

You are teaching in a remarkable time, which has heralded a sharp increase in the scope and pace of instructional change. The instructional designers at the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) have been helping you and your students adapt to these new challenges. We are here now to help you move forward and continue adapting to a constantly changing educational landscape.

Why is it important to work with an instructional designer?

Instructional design focuses on the needs of the student and creates a positive learning experience, which contributes to the achievement of their learning goals. Instructional designers ensure students learn efficiently by helping instructors create high quality learning materials and activities that take into account the varying backgrounds of all students.

Instructional design has contributed to the progression of higher education courses from lecture-based instruction to well-planned, effective learning experiences. CATE instructional designers support faculty in their adoption of educational technology, and to implement innovative, evidence-based teaching methods that improve student learning and sense of belonging.

Whether you need help online, or in the classroom, CATE Instructional Designers can help you:

Design instructional materials and courses

Achieve better student learning in your course

Leverage technology to enhance learning activities

Implement effective synchronous or asynchronous pedagogy

Overcome instructional challenges

CATE instructional designers have the experience to help you identify opportunities to improve the skills and academic performance outcomes of your students, using evidence-based pedagogical research and promising instructional practices from the field. We help create learning experiences that are student-centered, with accessibility, equity, and inclusion in mind.

