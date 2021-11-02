The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence knows that even though our students are back on campus, many of our meetings are still online, and we understand that certain conversations just work better in person. If you are back on campus and want to talk face-to-face with an instructional designer, we can fulfill this request.

CATE is now offering in-person instructional design consultations on the east side of campus either in a University Hall meeting space or in a classroom. This in-person service is in addition to our current online consultation services. Upon request, we also offer online or on-campus group consultations for your department or college. Whether you’re interested in putting your courses online or want to practice using classroom technology, please consider scheduling a consultation with CATE instructional designers at the link below or by emailing teaching@uic.edu to set up a group meeting for your department or college.

Whether you are seeking support online, or in the classroom, CATE Instructional Designers can help you:

Design instructional materials and courses.

Achieve better student engagement and learning in your course.

Leverage technology to enhance learning activities.

Implement effective synchronous or asynchronous online pedagogy.

Introduce innovative teaching approaches in face-to-face and hybrid classrooms.

Overcome instructional challenges with Blackboard and other educational technology tools.

CATE instructional designers have the experience to help you identify opportunities to improve the skills and academic outcomes of your students using educational research, evidence-based teaching strategies and promising instructional practices from the field. We can help you create student-centered learning experiences with accessibility, equity and inclusion in mind.

Schedule a Consultation

If you have any questions regarding instructional design, course redesign or an educational technology tool, request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers.

More information can be found on the Instructional Design page of the CATE website.