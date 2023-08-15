Instructor EdTech extended support
Learning Technology Solutions is offering extended support hours Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact LTS:
Phone: 312-413-0003
Email: LTS@uic.edu
Regular hours of operation:
Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
As a reminder, Blackboard support is still available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For Blackboard support, call 312-413-0003, option 1, followed by option 1.
