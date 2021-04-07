Instructor live proctoring available now

UIC instructors can use LockDown Browser with Instructor Live Proctoring, by Respondus, to watch students remotely during an online test. This feature requires the use of a video conference solution such as Zoom and is intended for small classes where the instructor can view all students on the screen at once. Unlike Respondus Monitor, Instructor Live Proctoring relies on the instructor to watch the students live rather than a recorded video session. This is a closest experience to an on-campus test for both students and instructors.

How it works:

The instructor and students meet online via Zoom at a specified time. When ready, the instructor provides students a start code for the online exam and students start LockDown Browser from there. The instructor can then watch students via the video conference system for the duration of the exam. Note that Instructor Live Proctoring does NOT record the student video, nor does it alert the instructor to suspicious events. These features are only available with Respondus Monitor, the automated proctoring solution. For more information, see: web.respondus.com/instructor-proctoring

Get Started:

Before proctoring students online, please review the Assessments Guidelines on the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) website: teaching.uic.edu/resources/assessment-and-grading/assessment-guidelines

Get started with Live Proctoring with Respondus and Zoom Here: web.respondus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/ILP-Instructor_HE.pdf

Students and instructors can access Respondus support via the application or on the Respondus website: web.respondus.com/support.

If you have any questions regarding the use of LockDown Browser with Instructor Live Proctoring or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers here: go.uic.edu/IDappointment

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at LTS@uic.edu.