Instructor training: LockDown Browser and Respondus Monitor

The following training webinars are intended for instructors who plan to use LockDown Browser and/or Respondus Monitor with online exams. These sessions are led by Respondus representatives to provide a detailed demonstration of both applications, including enhancements that make Respondus Monitor even more effective and easy to use.

There are several sessions open in October:

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2-3 p.m.



Register for a Respondus Webinar online and send questions to the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu