Instructors can opt-in so that Zoom recordings will automatically upload to their Panopto account. When a personal Zoom meeting is recorded, the recording will upload directly to your Panopto account under “My Folder.” Opting-in to this feature will not affect the Zoom recording and it will still be available in your Zoom account under Recordings.

To opt in, email LTS@uic.edu. To learn more, please visit answers.uillinois.edu/uic/107093