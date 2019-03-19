International Career Lunch Event for All Majors

Are you considering an international career option in your major? If so, the US Department of State will be hosting a Career Opportunities Info Session on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00pm in Student Center East Room 613. The event will be presented by Dale Giovengo, Diplomat in Residence.

Everyone is invited! Space is limited and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to mzhao26@uic.edu by Tuesday, March 19th, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Mandy Zhao

mzhao26@uic.edu