International project brings researchers together to study microbial resistance to antibiotics

UIC hosted the first of three meetings in June for a new international, collaborative project called Resispart. The aim of the project is to bring together researchers, faculty, postdocs and students in the health sciences areas to collaborate on research projects and develop MOOC-based curricula on microbial resistance to antibiotics.

The collaborators are from the U.S., Brazil and Norway. The June meeting was co-hosted by Donald Morrison, professor of biological sciences in the UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Michael Federle, associate professor of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy in the UIC College of Pharmacy. The project is funded by the Norwegian Research Council and the Center for Internationalization of Education’s INTPART-grant and will run for three years.

Photo: Hilde Zwaig Kolstad