Wednesday, Oct. 18 is International Pronouns Day, which seeks to make asking, sharing and respecting personal pronouns commonplace.

Referring to people by the name and pronouns they determine for themselves is a basic human dignity. Using someone’s correct pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to respect them. Just as it can be offensive or harassing to make up a nickname for someone and call them that nickname against their will, it can be offensive or harassing to assume someone’s pronouns and refer to them using those pronouns if that is not how that person wants to be known.

Actively choosing to ignore the pronouns someone has stated that they go by could imply the oppressive notion that intersex, transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people do not or should not exist. Acknowledging someone’s correct pronouns contributes to that person’s well-being by reducing harm and further trauma. UIC’s Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People and Gender and Sexuality Center encourage all UIC community members to learn more about LGBTQ+ people and reinforces the commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals at UIC with the following resources: