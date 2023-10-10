International Pronouns Day
Wednesday, Oct. 18 is International Pronouns Day, which seeks to make asking, sharing and respecting personal pronouns commonplace.
Referring to people by the name and pronouns they determine for themselves is a basic human dignity. Using someone’s correct pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to respect them. Just as it can be offensive or harassing to make up a nickname for someone and call them that nickname against their will, it can be offensive or harassing to assume someone’s pronouns and refer to them using those pronouns if that is not how that person wants to be known.
Actively choosing to ignore the pronouns someone has stated that they go by could imply the oppressive notion that intersex, transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people do not or should not exist. Acknowledging someone’s correct pronouns contributes to that person’s well-being by reducing harm and further trauma. UIC’s Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People and Gender and Sexuality Center encourage all UIC community members to learn more about LGBTQ+ people and reinforces the commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals at UIC with the following resources:
- Update your preferred name and personal pronouns in Banner and on Zoom.
- We know that pronouns can change, and UIC community members are welcome to update as needed.
- UIC Gender and Sexuality Center.
- UI Health LGBTQ+ Inclusive Care.
- UIC Bias Reporting Tool: Bias Reporting and Prevention.
- For faculty:
- Make use of engaged teaching strategies to foster interaction with students.
- Ask your students what they’d prefer to be called and make a note on your roster.
- Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Pronoun Usage.
- Coming soon: Inclusive Syllabi Rubric.
