The Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of LGBTQ+ People celebrates International Pronouns Day Wednesday, Oct. 19. International Pronouns Day began in 2018. Its purpose is to make asking, sharing and respecting personal pronouns commonplace.

Referring to people by the name and pronouns they determine for themselves is a basic human dignity. Using someone’s correct pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to respect them. Just as it can be offensive or harassing to make up a nickname for someone and call them that nickname against their will, it can be offensive or harassing to assume someone’s pronouns and refer to them using those pronouns if that is not how that person wants to be known.

Actively choosing to ignore the pronouns someone has stated that they go by could imply the oppressive notion that intersex, transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people do not or should not exist. Acknowledging someone’s correct pronouns contributes to that person’s well-being by reducing harm and further trauma. Our committee reinforces our commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ folx at UIC with the following resources: