International travel requirements for faculty, staff and students

Dear UIC campus community,

This holiday season is a perfect time to remind all UIC faculty, staff and students about traveling safely and the need to report international travel funded by the university or other sources. All faculty, staff and students traveling internationally on UIC business must enroll in the International Travel Safety roster prior to travel. Faculty and staff traveling internationally (or domestically) must also have their travel approved by their supervisor or unit executive officer prior to traveling according to the procedures established in their unit. Once approved by their supervisor or unit executive officer and enrolled in the ITS roster, faculty and staff will receive Gallagher comprehensive insurance at no additional cost. Students will be directed via the ITS portal to enroll in Gallagher insurance at cost.

Faculty and staff who plan to travel internationally as part of an outside activity must receive preapproval for the international travel through UIC Research – COI, while faculty and staff whose travel is paid for by any entity other than UIC as part of their UIC activities must receive preapproval under the Education Materials and Missions exception to the Ethics Act. Purely personal travel should be reported to your supervisor or unit executive officer, as specified in your unit, in case there is a need to contact you in an emergency.

Faculty, staff and students who plan to travel internationally, particularly with UIC property (e.g., computers) or data, should review the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research travel guidance. This guidance includes recommendations for traveling with cell phones and information for the OVCR/Technology Solutions Laptop Loaner Program. These recommendations apply regardless of the purpose of travel.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

Neal R. McCrillis

Vice Provost for Global Engagement

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Pfister

pfister@uic.edu