International vaccine guidance

Recommendations are changing rapidly for people who received the COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States. Please view the most current recommendations on the CDC website.

Current guidance on booster vaccination if vaccinated outside of the U.S.:

If you received one of the two mRNA FDA-approved or FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) outside of the US: Complete the two-dose primary series of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna). 18 years and older are eligible for a booster vaccine six months after completing the primary series. Booster can be any of the three FDA-authorized and approved vaccines ((Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen).

If you received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen one-dose series outside of the U.S.: Those 18 years and older are eligible for a booster at two months. Booster can be any of the three FDA-authorized and approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen).

If you received an WHO-Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approved vaccine: Those 18 and older are eligible for a booster vaccine at six months. Pfizer BioNTech is the recommended booster.

If you received only one of a two-dose WHO-EUL-approved vaccine or those who received a non-WHO-approved vaccine: Restart the initial vaccination with an FDA-authorized vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) No booster is recommended at this time.



WHO-Emergency Use Listing COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.