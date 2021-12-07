International vaccine guidance

December 7, 2021

Recommendations are changing rapidly for people who received the COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States.  Please view the most current recommendations on the CDC website.  

Current guidance on booster vaccination if vaccinated outside of the U.S.:

  • If you received one of the two mRNA FDA-approved or FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) outside of the US:
    • Complete the two-dose primary series of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).
    • 18 years and older are eligible for a booster vaccine six months after completing the primary series.
    • Booster can be any of the three FDA-authorized and approved vaccines ((Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen).
  • If you received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen one-dose series outside of the U.S.:
    • Those 18 years and older are eligible for a booster at two months.
    • Booster can be any of the three FDA-authorized and approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen).
  • If you received an WHO-Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approved vaccine:
    • Those 18 and older are eligible for a booster vaccine at six months.
    • Pfizer BioNTech is the recommended booster.
  • If you received only one of a two-dose WHO-EUL-approved vaccine or those who received a non-WHO-approved vaccine:
    • Restart the initial vaccination with an FDA-authorized vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen)
    • No booster is recommended at this time.

WHO-Emergency Use Listing COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uictoday@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Info

Topics