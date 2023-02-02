Introducing new tool for streamlined IT service status notifications

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Technology Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of the UIC Service Status tool — status.uic.edu — a new, flexible way to stay informed of UIC IT services status updates, including service disruptions and maintenance events.

The UIC Service Status tool provides an on-demand view of the current status of IT services, such as the campus network and the learning management system (Blackboard). With a personalized notification model, you can subscribe to receive updates for the services that matter to you, via the method you want (email, SMS, Microsoft Teams and more).

This new tool replaces a number of manual and disconnected methods that provided only limited opportunities for the UIC community to stay informed about these critical services. The UIC Service Status tool is also integrated into the UIC Help Center and the UIC IT website, and provides for more streamlined and effective communication of planned service maintenance, emergency downtime and other status updates.

The other central IT organizations across the University of Illinois System are also transitioning to this tool in the coming months, allowing the new UIC status page to incorporate services beyond those offered directly by Technology Solutions (e.g., Banner, Tableau, Webtools, etc).

This launch is part of UIC IT’s Engage Initiative, leading collaboration in the campus IT community by serving as a model of transparent communication.

We encourage the UIC community to bookmark status.uic.edu and subscribe to receive notifications regarding the services that matter to you. Learn more at “How can I be informed of UIC IT service status?”

Regards,

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

jasonm@uic.edu