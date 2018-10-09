Invitation and Registration: First Annual UIC All Employee EXPO 2018 – Know Your Resources

Dear Colleagues:

Do you have a work related question that does not have a simple answer? Are you unsure of the appropriate office to contact? Then the First Annual UIC All Employee EXPO 2018 is for you!

You are cordially invited and encouraged to join us for the First Annual UIC All Employee Expo 2018 – Know Your Resources. Join peers, UIC leaders and subject matter experts as we provide you with information, contacts and resources right here at UIC to help you navigate your work, career and passion. Take advantage of programs, educational sessions, workshops and services that address the mind, body and spirit! Meet fellow colleagues and become involved in the campus community.

First Annual UIC All Employee EXPO 2018 – Know Your Resources

Date: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Place: Illinois Rooms – Student Center East, 750 South Halsted Street

Representatives from campus, community and affiliated organizations will provide information, benefits, services, programs and other related topics. There is no charge for admission.

The UIC All Employee EXPO is a combined effort between UIC Human Resources, the Academic Professional Advisory Committee and the Staff Advisory Council.

More information about the EXPO, including a listing of participating exhibitors, attendee registration, shuttle service from west campus and EXPO guide is available on the EXPO website.

Please RSVP by Friday, October 12, 2018 and plan to bring your UIC i-card for admittance.

The Staff Advisory Council and the Academic Professional Advisory Committee is grateful to the UIC Office of the Chancellor, UIC Human Resources Department, UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, UIC State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA) and Subway @ UIC for their generous support of this event.

For more information, please contact:

Mariola Arriola

marrio1@uic.edu