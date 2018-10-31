INVITATION RECEPTION INTERNATIONAL ED CELEBRATION

Dear Students,

The office of International Affairs invite you to join us at the campus celebration of International Education on Wednesday, November 14th at 3:00 pm in Illinois room B of SCE. In attendance will be students, faculty, representatives of the Chicago Consular Corps, International Sister Cities Program, Peace Corps and the Diplomat in Residence.

At this celebration, we will recognize the recipients of the Chicago Consular Corps Scholarship, Drumright Awards, and the John Nuveen International Development Fund. Take advantage of this event to learn more about the campus network and support for your international plans.

Due to space limitations, please notice that we may not be able to accommodate walk-ins. To confirm your participation and needed access or dietary accommodations please call 312 996 5455 or e-mail oia@uic.edu by 11/09/18.

With best regards,

Nora Bonnin Senior Director Office of International Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu