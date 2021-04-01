Invitation to Participate in a Research Survey

Hello! We are inviting you to complete a 10-minute online survey on your thoughts and opinions about COVID-19 vaccines as well as your experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic. This survey is part of a research program being conducted by Dr. Robin Mermelstein and other faculty and staff at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC).

It is important for us to hear your thoughts, plans, and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines as well as your experiences and opinions with the COVID-19 pandemic to date. Information you provide will help us to develop messages and provide information to the UIC community about COVID-19 vaccines. We want to hear from ALL the people in our UIC community – all parts of campus, all jobs, and all roles at UIC. We want to hear from UIC faculty, staff, and students.

One in fifty survey participants will be randomly selected to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

We will keep your survey participation private and your responses will be kept confidential. No one will know whether or not you completed the survey. You will not be asked to enter your name, email, or any other information that could identify you in the survey database. If you wish to be a part of the gift cards raffle, you will be directed to a separate database to enter your contact information. No one will be able to know which survey responses belong to you.

To read more about the research study and to complete the short online survey, go to:

https://go.uic.edu/UICProjectVax

If you have any questions about the study, you can contact the research staff by sending an email to: UICProjectVax@uic.edu

Principal Investigator:

Dr. Robin Mermelstein, Ph.D.,

Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy

University of Illinois at Chicago

1747 West Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60608

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen Diviak