IPCE Civic Engagement Research Awards Applications Open

Call for proposals – Civic Engagement Research Fund Awards for FY 2021 (Fall 2020 – Spring 2021)

The Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement (IPCE) announces a call for proposals for research projects centered on civic engagement. UIC faculty and research staff of UIC research centers, institutes, and programs are eligible to apply. Awards are set at a maximum of $20,000 each.

IPCE seeks to partner on research that furthers understanding about effective strategies or tools that help:

citizens better understand the policymaking process; citizens and communities to become more engaged in policy debate or deliberative processes; government become more responsive to citizens; government, non-profits, and civic institutions use technology to engage and connect citizens (including those with disproportionately lower access to technology than the public at large) with government and/or improve service delivery; community development efforts or local community change initiatives use civic engagement to enhance effectiveness or increase the overall impact of programs.

Applications must be submitted electronically by Monday, June 1. More details and the application are available at www.ipce.uic.edu/ipceresearch.

IPCE commitments are contingent upon FY2021 state funding and availability. At the time of this document’s release, IPCE FY2021 funding has not yet been confirmed.

For more information, please contact:

Norma Ramos

neramos@uic.edu

ipce@uic.edu