Is living well to 100 possible?

S. Jay Olshansky, professor of epidemiology in the UIC School of Public Health, will discuss the human expiration date, and what people can and cannot do to maintain their health in the later years and increase their longevity. He will also discuss what the human body would look like if it were designed better, and will address new developments in the science of aging, including a medical breakthrough that may help slow biological aging.

The talk is presented by The Village Chicago. Members $8; non-members $12; students free. For more information call 773-248-8700. RSVP online at www.thevillagechicago.org/calendar-events/longevity

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 2

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – doors open and networking

6 p.m. – 7:15 pm – program and Q & A

WHERE:

Francis W. Parker School, Diane and David B. Heller Auditorium

2233 N. Clark Street