Is Respondus up to date?

Make sure to update the Respondus tool prior to using it for a final exam by following these instructions:

For Windows users, start Respondus LockDown Browser, select the “i” button from the toolbar, then click “Check for Newer Version.” Your current version will be displayed, and you will be able to download a newer version if one is available.

For Mac users, start Respondus LockDown Browser, select “About” from the toolbar, and then click “Check for Update.” The current version will be displayed, and you will be able to download a newer version if one is available.

You can also update LockDown Browser by downloading and running the full installation program again. This is the best option if the “Check for Newer Version” on your Respondus LockDown Browser application does not recognize the latest version.

Need support while using LockDown Browser during a test? Students and instructors can access Respondus support via the application, or on the Respondus Support website during the test.

Are you looking for a way to promote academic integrity during your final exam? Respondus LockDown Browser is a custom browser that locks down the testing environment for tests taken in Blackboard. Respondus also offers two types of proctoring: Respondus Monitor and Instructor Live Proctoring.

LockDown Browser — Students will be unable to copy, print, access other applications, visit other websites or close the test until it is submitted.

— An automated proctoring solution that records the student video and alerts the instructor to suspicious events. Instructor Live Proctoring — Instructor and students meet in a video conferencing application and the instructor watches the students complete the exam (see below for more information).

Want advice or support on how to use a Respondus tool or any other educational technology? You can schedule an appointment with an instructional designer at Instructional Design Appointment – Connect or review the tutorials and resources on the Respondus on the CATE website.

Please note that students will need to download and install the Respondus LockDown Browser before the scheduled exam. Please share the Student Quick Guide for Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitoring resource with your students.

For additional information, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at LTS@uic.edu.

