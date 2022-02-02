IT Technical Helpdesk relocates

The BSB C-Stop helpdesk service has relocated to the IDEA Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library.



The BSB Learning Center is still equipped with computers and print stations for student use; only the in-person tech support service has relocated to Richard J. Daley Library.



IT Technical Helpdesk Services

Talk with one of our knowledgeable consultants for help with:

Accounts/passwords.

UIC Wireless Network.

Personal Device Maintenance.

Duo 2-Factor Authentication.

WebStore software installations.

Virtual Private Network.

Technology Solutions services.

Schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.