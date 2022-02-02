IT Technical Helpdesk relocates
The BSB C-Stop helpdesk service has relocated to the IDEA Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library.
The BSB Learning Center is still equipped with computers and print stations for student use; only the in-person tech support service has relocated to Richard J. Daley Library.
IT Technical Helpdesk Services
Talk with one of our knowledgeable consultants for help with:
- Accounts/passwords.
- UIC Wireless Network.
- Personal Device Maintenance.
- Duo 2-Factor Authentication.
- WebStore software installations.
- Virtual Private Network.
- Technology Solutions services.
