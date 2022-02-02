IT Technical Helpdesk relocates

February 2, 2022

The BSB C-Stop helpdesk service has relocated to the IDEA Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library.

The BSB Learning Center is still equipped with computers and print stations for student use; only the in-person tech support service has relocated to Richard J. Daley Library.

IT Technical Helpdesk Services 
Talk with one of our knowledgeable consultants for help with:

  • Accounts/passwords.
  • UIC Wireless Network.
  • Personal Device Maintenance.
  • Duo 2-Factor Authentication.
  • WebStore software installations.
  • Virtual Private Network.
  • Technology Solutions services.

Schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.

