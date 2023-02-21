Jalen Jackson wins Newcomer of the Week
UIC’s Jalen Jackson has been recognized as the Missouri Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Week.
On Feb. 15, Jackson set a new career high in single-game scoring in versus Indiana State, scoring 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 7 behind the arc.
Jackson also grabbed three rebounds and had two steals on the night. He followed that performance by helping lead the Flames to a Sunday victory over Valparaiso with 19 points, his third consecutive game scoring in double-digits. Playing a season-high 38 minutes in the contest, Jackson added four rebounds, three steals and a season-high two blocks.
