Janice Watkins Award Nominations 2019 for Civil Service Employees

The Staff Advisory Council would like to announce the 2019 Janice Watkins Award nomination season. Here is your chance to nominate your exemplary civil service employee. The 2019 Janice Watkins Award winner will receive a Janice Watkins Award memento and a $1,000 award. The deadline for completed nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The Janice Watkins Award for Distinguished Civil Service is an accolade given to an exceptional employee for distinguished civil service. This award is a memorial to Janice Watkins, an individual who exemplified such service.

Janice Watkins was hit by an automobile and tragically killed after leaving work on the evening of Dec. 19, 1974. At the time of her death, Watkins was a supervisor in the Insurance Office on the east side of campus. Watkins served as president of the Staff Advisory Council (SAC). In addition, she served on various UIC committees while employed at the university and was known by virtually the entire UIC community. Watkins also found time for activities external to UIC. She was employed by the university for over 10 years.

At the request of the Civil Service Staff Advisory Council (SAC), UIC instituted an award for distinguished civil service as a memorial to Janice Watkins and her dedication to her co-workers, fellow employees and the entire community.

Objectives of the Award

1. To honor the achievements attained by one of the institutions basic but less visible group.

2. To invoke recognition of the dedication demonstrated by an employee to people of the campus and community.

3. To give exceptional staff the gratitude of the university, and the recognition of their peers, in the form of the Janice Watkins Award.

Nomination Procedure:

Please go to the Staff Advisory Council website to download the nomination form www.sac.uic.edu . The nomination form must be filled out and signed by the nominator and include three recommendation letters. A completed nomination requires one completed nomination form and a minimum of three signed and typed letters of recommendations. Submissions can be made by any person (faculty, staff, or student) familiar with the nominee. All completed forms must be directed to uicsac@uic.edu or received in hand no later than 5 p.m. Friday, June 21. More than one individual per department may be nominated. Completed forms may also be mailed or delivered to Mariola Arriola, Room 151A SCE, M/C 117, 750 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL, 60607.

If you are a civil service employee and you are interested in being part of the screening committee for this award, please contact the Staff Advisory Council at uicsac@uic.edu or (312) 413-5053.