January webinars for contact tracing with Acadly

UIC has selected a classroom interactivity tool called Acadly to simplify the process of recording attendance for on-campus and hybrid courses and to facilitate contact tracing. Instructors using Acadly will need to provide attendance to contract tracers (instead of the seating charts).

Join us for our upcoming webinars on how to use Acadly for attendance automation. No registration is required; simply download the invite, add the event to your calendar, and join the session.

We recommend bookmarking the Acadly Announcements page as it will be updated frequently with weekly webinars.

Friday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, noon

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.

These webinars are organized by UIC’s CATE team and presented by Acadly. We highly recommend these webinars to anyone who’s new to Acadly and would like to see the product in action.

Other Uses for Acadly

Acadly does much more than taking attendance. This educational technology tool brings an improved experience to classes for both students and instructors by making it possible to use quizzes, polls, discussions, word cloud questions, videos, files, and more — all in one application. Acadly’s student engagement features provide instructional benefits while its proximity and attendance data support timely information essential to the contact tracing process required to keep our university safe.

For further questions about using Acadly, contact Acadly’s Team directly at support+uic@acadly.com (mean response time: six hours).

Follow CATE on Twitter.