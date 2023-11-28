Join a global movement of giving on GivingTuesday

UIC students record a thank you video for GivingTuesday donors. Top (from left): Ryan Mangin, Siddharth Chonkarathil and Simone Monigan. Front (from left): Yaswanth Mallavarapu, Sai Yasheswini Kandimalla and Jodie Duncan.

Today, the UIC community takes part in the global philanthropic movement GivingTuesday. Contributions to UIC on GivingTuesday support the university’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence. You can participate by donating online now through noon Dec. 1.

Since its inception in 2013, GivingTuesday at UIC has embodied the spirit of generosity that fuels the university’s transformative work. In 2022, 1,681 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents collectively gave $1.4 million, breaking a record for UIC’s GivingTuesday total.

“UIC’s participation in GivingTuesday goes beyond raising funds; it’s a testament to our collective commitment to the university’s mission,” said Tom Wamsley, vice chancellor for advancement. “Every contribution, regardless of size, directly powers the impactful work we do here daily.”

GivingTuesday at UIC offers donors options to support specific colleges, units or initiatives, including student scholarships, faculty research, community engagement and social justice programs they care about. Last year’s success proves the power of collective giving, with the majority of donations under $250, yet cumulatively surpassing the million-dollar mark.

“Each member of the UIC community plays a part in our progress. GivingTuesday is when we unite in this narrative of change,” Wamsley said.

UIC students also play a pivotal role in this day of generosity by sharing their vision for a better world on social media using #UICtogether and #GivingTuesday. These messages of hope and determination are as valuable as monetary contributions.